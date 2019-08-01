Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Held by Kcm Investment Advisors Llc; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Upped Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $585,385

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.76. About 513,524 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 100,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 84,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 5.04 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 67,200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 5 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Limited Partnership holds 230,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 28,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp invested in 0.03% or 5,262 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company accumulated 440,868 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 400 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Lp has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,287 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Franklin Resources accumulated 5.72 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf America owns 37,334 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 353,812 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,633 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 10,334 shares stake. 96,200 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Fruth Management reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Company reported 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Ww has invested 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 22,760 shares. Phocas Finance reported 6,472 shares stake. Grisanti Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 4,937 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Company owns 65 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signature Estate Lc stated it has 6,431 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,225 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.93% stake.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,548 shares to 168,044 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,120 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

