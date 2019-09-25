Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Held by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake as Valuation Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 420,519 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 587.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 16,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,246 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 3.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,961 shares to 82,347 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,304 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.