Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Raised by Oakmont Partners Llc; As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 8.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 56.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 40,689 shares as the company's stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 31,292 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 71,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $60.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.77. About 862,418 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 74,181 shares to 647,807 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 21,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has invested 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Synovus Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co owns 14,553 shares. Aqr reported 2.70 million shares. Stratos Wealth owns 38,594 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Sands Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 301,029 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 126,085 shares stake. Manchester Management reported 1,000 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Massachusetts-based Forbes J M Llp has invested 2.84% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 8.70 million were reported by Capital Ww Investors. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 6.04M shares. 2,854 are owned by Atwood & Palmer. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 237,402 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

