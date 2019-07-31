Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Lifted by Oakmont Partners Llc; Highland Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Pulte (PHM) as Stock Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (PHM) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 14,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 166,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 3.21M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc holds 0% or 11,527 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 178,311 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 130 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 100,142 shares. Moreover, Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 61,339 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 2.15 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 530,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 739,318 were reported by Fmr Limited Co. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company invested in 48,858 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Invest Management Gp invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bank & Trust reported 0% stake.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.79M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,504 shares to 76,392 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 57,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,096 shares, and has risen its stake in The Toronto (NYSE:TD).