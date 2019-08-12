Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Boosted by Northpointe Capital Llc; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 2765.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 62,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 65,105 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 2,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.81M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 26,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 141,055 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, up from 114,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lonestar Res Us Inc by 310,147 shares to 61,868 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,324 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares to 2,649 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,360 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).