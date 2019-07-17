Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose While Pinnacle Advisory Group Decreased Stake; Earnest Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Huntington Ingal (HII) by $7.09 Million

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 7.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingal (HII) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 34,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,710 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.16 million, up from 135,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $231.35. About 216,766 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 43,707 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 93,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,086 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.26 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,071 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $188.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 547,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).