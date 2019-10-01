Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Rwwm Has Cut Position; Park Circle Co Has Trimmed Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Share Price Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 18,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 151,705 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, down from 170,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 4.70 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.71. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Goldman Is Said Financing Mubadala $8 Billion Petrobras Unit Bid; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS REPORTS OF HIS PENDING RETIREMENT ARE ‘MORE OF A WISHFUL THOUGHT’; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job, says Cramer; 12/03/2018 – Goldman President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.21 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

