Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Its Position; Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) by $1.96 Million

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 1.87 million shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 11,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 270,256 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84M, up from 258,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Mngmt holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 259,624 shares. Scott Selber reported 182,311 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.19% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Mirador Partners LP invested 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 686,569 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). S R Schill & has invested 0.31% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Macquarie Group Inc owns 103,205 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 3,155 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.02% or 4.55M shares in its portfolio. Barry Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 4.17% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 47,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited holds 139,870 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Inc Com (NYSE:ARI) by 28,696 shares to 171,231 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Consumer Discretionary Index Etf (FDIS).

