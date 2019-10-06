Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Its Position by $486,324; Laurion Capital Management LP Position in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Has Boosted by $61.33 Million as Market Value Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 58.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 87,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.07M, up from 55,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Natl Trust Savings Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 6,328 shares. Federated Pa holds 8.60 million shares. Deltec Asset Management owns 4,660 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 33,989 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability invested in 22,918 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,184 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). White Pine Cap stated it has 33,228 shares. Cap Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,995 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru invested in 74,043 shares. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 62,467 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 75,429 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Tradewinds Ltd Company reported 3,666 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 527,611 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA) by 19,500 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).