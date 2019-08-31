Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $498,400; Netflix (NFLX) Position Maintained by Dsam Partners Llp

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 280.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 53,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 72,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, up from 19,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix’s Glory Days Are Past – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, WAT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 2,167 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,027 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 83,835 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Firsthand Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 4.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 2,044 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 42,156 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cadian LP invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Franklin Res has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 481,108 shares. Holderness Invests has 5,250 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl has 4,138 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey holds 175,387 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co invested in 0% or 22,781 shares. Summit Group Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Sonata Cap Gru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,907 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 11,676 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 45,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Investments America holds 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 37,334 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 26,546 shares. 79,425 were reported by Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Lc. 45,633 are owned by Hartford Fin Management. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 132,084 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 744,586 are owned by Davenport & Ltd Co. Virtu Lc stated it has 18,574 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Curbstone Management owns 1.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,302 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com reported 77,595 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings.