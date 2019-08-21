Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While First Business Financial Services Cut by $384,800 Its Holding; As Ppl (PPL) Market Value Declined, Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 136.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 190,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 329,595 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, up from 139,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 2.54 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 5,405 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.16% or 1.94 million shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Llc has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 400 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 3.29M shares. American Natl Ins Tx has 0.11% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 67,130 shares. Motco invested in 0.01% or 3,906 shares. Prudential stated it has 1.50 million shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.82% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 30,906 are owned by Daiwa Grp Inc. 11,417 were reported by Mercer Advisers Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 42,148 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.09% or 22,534 shares in its portfolio. Old Republic Corp has invested 1.42% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cullen Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 127,290 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Inc stated it has 41,059 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 1.51M shares to 6.67M shares, valued at $527.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,205 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

