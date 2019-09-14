Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Cohen Klingenstein Has Upped by $4.86 Million Its Position; Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Share Value Declined

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 180.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 99,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $918,000, down from 40,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO `PLEASED WITH RESULTS OF TESTING SO FAR’; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 85.1 PCT VS 84.1 PCT YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 20/04/2018 – The manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Ohio due to broken window

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,289 shares to 5,182 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73,295 shares to 185,102 shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Ser (NYSE:HIG).

