Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Position by $685,760; As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Valuation Declined, Opaleye Management Raised Its Stake

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,686 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 90,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 593,848 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M

