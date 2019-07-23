Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Timber Hill Has Lowered Position by $347,840; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Stake by $630,120 as Valuation Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 26,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 83,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 3.90M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 7.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% or 198 shares. 71,456 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 500 shares. Stelliam Investment Mgmt LP invested in 61.77% or 11.44M shares. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Com has 0.85% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 121,735 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated reported 1.74M shares. Weiss Multi has 0.39% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Guardian LP owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 12,014 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% or 11.06M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 628,016 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arosa Lp reported 275,000 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 109,905 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30,983 shares to 324,891 shares, valued at $29.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 20,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,767 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibson Limited Com reported 3,938 shares. Hamel Associate owns 81,596 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 167,563 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.35% or 11,884 shares in its portfolio. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 71,502 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd accumulated 739,723 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Bellecapital Interest Limited has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Salem Cap Management Inc stated it has 9,518 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Addison Capital reported 5,158 shares stake. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,499 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5,985 are held by Perritt Capital. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 102,595 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.23 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.