Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.32 Million; Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Its Stake

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 27,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 34,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 357,036 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 41,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 348,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18 million, down from 390,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25,659 shares to 201,809 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 109,863 shares to 189,636 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.