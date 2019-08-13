Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased Its Position by $1.90 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 23,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 434,734 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, down from 458,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 10.48M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 18,100 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd Ch Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 6,900 shares to 126,300 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

