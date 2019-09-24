Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Increased Position; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Its Agco (AGCO) Holding by $354,816

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 24,991 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 29,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 610,265 shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 11,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 382,406 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.31M, up from 370,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.72 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commerce Bank & Trust invested in 1.17% or 1.36M shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Lc has 3.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 140,064 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farmers holds 2.54% or 117,514 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 58.68 million shares. Logan Cap Management reported 100,136 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Castleark Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 110,940 shares. Salem Capital Management Inc invested in 0.4% or 9,518 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). St Germain D J holds 1.67% or 200,110 shares. Bonness Enterp holds 1.01% or 21,029 shares. Compton Capital Management Inc Ri has 74,273 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 31,090 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.51% stake.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32,581 shares to 526,220 shares, valued at $70.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,069 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp Common (NYSE:WBS) by 14,000 shares to 498,787 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit (NYSE:SPG) by 57,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.75M for 23.39 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.