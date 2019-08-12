Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Raised Holding; Vision Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks Com (SBUX) as Share Value Rose

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 48,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 41,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.31M are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 27,352 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 3.65M shares. 551,315 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp. Monetary Gru Incorporated holds 0.46% or 15,525 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 21,349 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 564,572 shares. Duncker Streett & Co, Missouri-based fund reported 30,040 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,675 shares. Fosun Limited reported 28,425 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 2.87% or 25,333 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 43,593 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 501,203 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 3.37% or 36,176 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.77% or 2,694 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 318,887 shares. Mairs Pwr reported 447,953 shares. Sit Investment Incorporated stated it has 13,175 shares. Montecito Bankshares And reported 31,570 shares stake. Granite Prns Ltd Company owns 32,572 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.75% or 92,897 shares. Natl Pension reported 3.94M shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Co reported 3,049 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Republic Inv owns 1.60 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. National Asset reported 50,819 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 154,734 shares or 2.13% of the stock.