Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Price Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $522,675

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 24,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 4.06 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 2.36 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 215,332 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset holds 891,064 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 24,352 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 19,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Frontier owns 22,591 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd reported 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis R M has invested 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,654 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 37,624 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 3.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.55 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp has 2.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,806 are owned by Jump Trading Lc. Brandywine Inv Limited Company holds 4.54 million shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crestwood Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,445 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the 10th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Osborne Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,373 shares. Interactive Advsrs accumulated 800 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc reported 30,516 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fagan Assoc Inc holds 17,056 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Monroe Bancorp Mi holds 0.5% or 19,298 shares. Opus Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 7,073 were accumulated by Hendershot. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 151,284 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brinker invested in 0.06% or 18,256 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 79,134 shares. Personal Advsr owns 447,987 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kornitzer Management Ks owns 650,107 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 348,825 shares or 1.33% of the stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.84 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 48,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).