Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Increased Holding by $447,440; First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Share Value Declined While California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Holding by $578,800

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 262,982 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42 million, down from 268,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.50M shares traded or 120.67% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice

