Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Upped Stake by $627,912 as Share Value Declined; Transcat (TRNS) Market Valuation Declined While Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 2.46 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 16,054 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.59M market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 2,208 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS)

