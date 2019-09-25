Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Increased Its Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Declined, Ejf Capital Has Upped Stake by $3.45 Million

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 82,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 328,939 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, up from 246,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 64,259 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 9,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 376,240 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 366,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 3.69 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 155,467 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $52.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,000 shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 215,751 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 8,290 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 332,318 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Stifel Finance accumulated 65,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com stated it has 48,600 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quantbot Technology Lp owns 9,290 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 473,746 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.06% or 528,666 shares. C M Bidwell Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1,995 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 1.16 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fund Management Sa invested in 7,096 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,664 shares to 13,931 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 17,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,361 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).