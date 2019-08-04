Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 1.20M shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares to 85,946 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites.

