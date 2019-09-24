Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Lowered Its Holding by $17.74 Million as Share Value Declined; Tt International Has Lowered Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $596,988 as Shares Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 233,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 589,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.21M, down from 823,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 5.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5

Tt International decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 49,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.82 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.62 million, down from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 6.05 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.14%

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $576.35 million for 17.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

