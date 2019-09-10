Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Lifted Holding; Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Upped Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 89,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 85,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,905 shares to 28,117 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability stated it has 55,951 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh owns 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 112,627 shares. Moreover, Personal Cap Advsrs Corp has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 447,987 shares. Argent Trust Communications holds 1.91% or 225,670 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 62,091 shares. Cadinha And Limited Com holds 0.32% or 20,117 shares. Iberiabank owns 109,306 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.56% or 6.42M shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 54,343 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Department, California-based fund reported 137,038 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 178,061 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 33,283 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 15,897 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.32% or 3,930 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 10,818 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C M Bidwell Associates Ltd holds 231 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.04% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Com accumulated 1.95 million shares. State Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 146,010 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.31% or 6,825 shares in its portfolio. Bluespruce Invests Limited Partnership holds 711,774 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 55,130 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. 18,775 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Windward Mngmt Ca has 11,607 shares. Whitnell & Communications has 1.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maple Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gamble Jones Counsel invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Yhb Invest Advisors has 1.46% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jones Lllp has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).