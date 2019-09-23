Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Sol Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 268,289 shares. 6,800 were reported by Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 3,836 shares. Westover Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,439 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadian Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 200,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 11.64M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 4,441 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.78% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pitcairn holds 0.11% or 20,155 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Llc holds 100,000 shares. Janney Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 192,244 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Lp has 6,000 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 37,004 shares.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Etf (EWZ) by 8,300 shares to 91,975 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 11,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,900 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.95% or 153,780 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc owns 5,141 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,252 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Ltd holds 1.73% or 231,298 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Co has 1,075 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Strategic Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 53,818 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 77,432 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested in 3.99% or 18.26 million shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 100,136 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital, Missouri-based fund reported 4,564 shares. Cutter & Comm Brokerage Inc has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 133,570 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 89,918 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meyer Handelman holds 1.93% or 492,095 shares.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,656 shares to 188,011 shares, valued at $55.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mid Cap S&P 400 (IJH).