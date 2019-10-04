Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; Celgene (CELG) Stake Maintained by Yakira Capital Management Inc

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 2.79M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 92,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 200,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.56 million, up from 108,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $98.97. About 845,057 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Cap Management invested in 5,985 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Asset Management One Com invested in 2.36M shares or 0.89% of the stock. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Com has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 53,396 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 1.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tortoise Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,431 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc owns 39,363 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp invested in 0.71% or 57,951 shares. Eos LP invested in 15,260 shares. 4,565 are owned by Boston. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 263,408 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northeast Fincl Consultants has 41,375 shares. Cim holds 6,427 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,228 shares.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,656 shares to 188,011 shares, valued at $55.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mid Cap S&P 400 (IJH) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 17,200 shares to 9,469 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,272 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited invested 0.9% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 126,864 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,209 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Lc has invested 3.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bailard stated it has 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,000 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 41,906 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 5,477 shares stake. Cs Mckee Lp has 1.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 162,300 shares. Atwood & Palmer has 2,495 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Davy Asset Ltd holds 0.12% or 3,963 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 413,168 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio.