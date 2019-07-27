Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $391,440 as Market Valuation Rose; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80M, down from 187,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. It closed at $21.15 lastly. It is down 11.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 30,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conning holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 178,002 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valmark Advisers invested in 30,722 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,574 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,330 shares. Old Republic Corporation accumulated 1.22M shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In holds 0.95% or 224,742 shares in its portfolio. 18,256 are owned by Brinker Capital. 939,402 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va. Cv Starr And Company, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Anchor Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,066 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sol Cap Mngmt Company stated it has 11,995 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 10,782 shares to 21,230 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 83,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 65,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 115,460 shares. Denali Ltd Company has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). American Int Group Inc reported 34,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 80,100 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 40,658 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Icon Advisers Co reported 69,600 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 41,217 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 13,044 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 49,553 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 222,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Incorporated stated it has 2.44 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.