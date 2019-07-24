Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder National Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $447,954 as Stock Value Rose; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Rose, Baupost Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.96. About 448,351 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 45,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 4.50 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 4.77 million shares, valued at $698.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 15.08 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,873 shares to 2,692 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

