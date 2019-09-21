Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; Keystone Financial Planning Holding in United Parcel Svc (UPS) Raised by $482,864 as Stock Price Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86 million shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,171 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 44,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,319 shares to 52,374 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,559 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.