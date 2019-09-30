Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Upped Its Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 1760% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 27,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.30 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 12,938 shares to 116,858 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 83,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,440 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nomura picks favorites in the cruise line sector – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Sponsor Exit from Long-Term Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – GlobeNewswire" published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha" on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Cruise Stocks Sink as Carnival Lowers 2019 Profit Guidance – Yahoo Finance" published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Major cruise line to eliminate single-use plastic bottles across fleet – South Florida Business Journal" with publication date: September 25, 2019.

