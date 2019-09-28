Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $372,400 as Stock Price Declined; Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding by $920,000

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 117,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.58M, up from 112,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 11,400 shares to 157,950 shares, valued at $20.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,474 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 0.03% stake. House Lc owns 48,806 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,737 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 116,422 shares. 5,614 were reported by Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd stated it has 23,626 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs accumulated 0.03% or 3,109 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.78% or 331,350 shares. 3,852 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Plancorp Lc holds 1,978 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capital Counsel Inc holds 0.09% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 7,142 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

