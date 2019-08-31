Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Its Holding by $2.64 Million; Watsco (WSO) Stake Has Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management Llc

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 33,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 183,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 150,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 31,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 139,392 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, up from 108,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 229,168 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 64,709 shares to 208,617 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,063 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 1,666 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 221,058 shares. Northside Cap Llc holds 0.22% or 7,011 shares in its portfolio. Meridian accumulated 9,586 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 1.5% or 59,096 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,963 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 94,242 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dillon And Associate reported 3,967 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 6,182 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 291,062 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 32,615 shares stake. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,197 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Investment Il owns 0.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,508 shares.

