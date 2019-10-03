Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Cut Its Stake; V F (Call) (VFC) Stake Has Boosted by Susquehanna International Group Llp

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 139,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65M, down from 143,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 14.50 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in V F Corp (Call) (VFC) by 104.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 168,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 330,200 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.84 million, up from 161,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in V F Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.79M shares traded or 68.75% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

