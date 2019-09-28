Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $389,424 as Stock Declined; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Price Rose, Covenant Multifamily Offices Raised Stake by $1.72 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 5,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,547 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 34,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 180.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 85,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 133,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 47,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $456.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 25,407 shares to 183,625 shares, valued at $53.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

