Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Lourd Capital Has Lowered Stake by $478,560 as Share Price Rose; Carret Asset Management Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $445,000

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,583 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 252,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,146 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Ltd Com holds 25 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 7,639 shares. Light Street Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Counsel Pa has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington owns 3,014 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.46 million shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation reported 5,542 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management has 5,400 shares. 169 were accumulated by Gould Asset Llc Ca. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,669 shares. Davis R M holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,719 shares. Mairs And Power, Minnesota-based fund reported 616 shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,356 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 639 shares.

