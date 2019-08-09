Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Tcw Group Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 3,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,164 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 5.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 5.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Birch Hill Inv Llc has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Comm has invested 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 58,742 shares. Martin And Inc Tn reported 32,742 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated has 2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,742 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd reported 2,840 shares. Family Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 42,542 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.78% stake. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 49,397 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc has 1.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peavine Cap Ltd holds 0.41% or 11,813 shares. Affinity Advsrs Lc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 141,584 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.