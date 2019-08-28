Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Decreased Its Position by $947,920; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Fernwood Investment Management Has Raised by $432,540 Its Position

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.