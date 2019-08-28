Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Guardian Capital LP Raised Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake by $5.47 Million as Valuation Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 720,290 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 227,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 3.64 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.03M, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 57,820 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 23,241 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $120.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 14,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,336 shares to 14,278 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES).

