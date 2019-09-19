Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Position; Bollard Group Maintains Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 22,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 512,142 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.78 million, up from 490,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 109,183 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 1.91 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (NYSE:WBK) by 66,677 shares to 65,699 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 22,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,971 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (NYSEMKT:BTI).