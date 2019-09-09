Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased Its Position; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Position by $860,889

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 11,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 22,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 440,337 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 133,754 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 143,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 7.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 545,736 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $130.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 686,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72 billion for 19.62 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.