Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Raised Stake; California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Tableau Software (DATA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 114,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 102,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 8,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 126,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.07M, up from 117,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 13,431 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,157 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 40,543 shares. 112,248 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset. Rosenbaum Jay D has 16,401 shares. Chem State Bank has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.63 million shares or 1.18% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 41,330 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill Fincl Advsr has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community Comml Bank Na holds 116,859 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 105,417 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 111,500 shares to 352,923 shares, valued at $29.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 77,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,235 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Howe And Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 46 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 106,821 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd invested 0.91% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stephens Invest Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 220,738 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 237,051 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,314 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 466,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 729,876 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). American Gp, a New York-based fund reported 1,668 shares.