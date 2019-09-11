Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Cut Its Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Stake by $464,925

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49M shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 18,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 26,345 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, down from 44,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 5.82M shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $300MLN AFTER-TAX ONCE THE TRANSACTION CLOSES – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc by 487 shares to 9,889 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9,571 shares to 12,471 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 173,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

