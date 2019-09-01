Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Icon Advisers Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Mastercard Class A (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Trimmed by $7.42 Million Its Stake

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 273,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, down from 370,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Class A (MA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 31,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 782,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.28M, down from 814,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors holds 11,340 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 2,770 shares. 29,192 are held by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 572,838 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meritage reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 0.3% or 11,232 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 120,503 shares. Oakmont has 246,595 shares for 8.17% of their portfolio. 24,858 were reported by Fosun Intl Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 75,810 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. 690,014 were accumulated by Amp Capital. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust Com holds 11,406 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp owns 5,416 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 981 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,600 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri (NYSE:PKG) by 101,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4,218 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 90,862 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,625 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,236 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.89 million shares. Becker Cap owns 258,217 shares. Delta Management Lc invested in 56,030 shares. First Personal Ser, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,248 shares. Janney Ltd Liability owns 40,323 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & reported 141,654 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. American And Mngmt holds 137,786 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 675,600 shares. 33,080 were accumulated by Stearns Fincl Services Group Inc. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 77,881 shares. Alexandria Lc reported 46,725 shares stake.

