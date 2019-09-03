Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Position; International Business Machscom (IBM) Shareholder Somerset Trust Company Has Cut Its Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 4.26M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 1.03M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance" published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power cut, Exxon says – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Things That Make You Go Hmmm: Facebook And ESG Investing – Seeking Alpha" on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Elon Musk, Jack Ma to headline AI event in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: 'Zero Truth To This Rumor' – Benzinga" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

