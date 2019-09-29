Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Increased Position; Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder Green Street Investors Raised Stake

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 1.02M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,287 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 21,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 47,625 shares to 87,621 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 43,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpus Inc owns 11,392 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 0.36% or 6,450 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 5.57 million shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles holds 12,117 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp holds 0.06% or 2,802 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invests holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 183,156 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,226 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bowen Hanes Inc has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dt Investment Prns Limited has 52,538 shares. 13,071 were reported by Academy Cap Mngmt Tx. 122,028 are owned by Forbes J M And Llp. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 515,959 shares. West Chester Cap Incorporated holds 4,228 shares. Advisor Prns has 85,375 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 45,477 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Like Dividends? I Bet You’ll Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Energy Stocks Gurus Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Warren Buffett Stock Rocked in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STORE Capital: A Wasting Asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank rates Realty Income hold, Store Capital buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.