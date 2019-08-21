Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $9.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Value Rose, Holder Saturna Capital Cut Its Holding by $361,978

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1422.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 122,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 131,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 8,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 7.37 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 429,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30M, down from 433,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 2.42M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru holds 0.81% or 168,168 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 2.16M shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt holds 6,972 shares. Haverford Fincl invested in 69,859 shares or 2.02% of the stock. 4,536 were reported by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Lc. Capwealth Advsrs Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,308 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Lp. Retirement Planning Grp owns 5,131 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 0.28% or 26,654 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,301 shares. 434,734 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Capital Ny owns 12,250 shares. Culbertson A N Company Inc invested in 1.41% or 60,572 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 14,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $76.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Napier Park Global Cap (Us) Lp owns 11.6% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 25,000 shares. Sector Gamma As invested 9.79% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Grisanti Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 990 shares. 123,691 were reported by Woodstock. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 918,390 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Limited Company has invested 1.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Strs Ohio holds 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1.10M shares. Ruggie Group Inc reported 603 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 14,079 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tctc Holding Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 121,512 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.74% or 17,513 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 291,878 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Merchants Corporation stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

