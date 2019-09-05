Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $9.82 Million; Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shares Declined While Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1422.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 122,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 131,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 8,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 6.96 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 585,344 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Telos Cap Mngmt owns 9,540 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 28,782 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sun Life invested in 0.37% or 63,302 shares. Sei Invests holds 530,841 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. American Group Inc holds 0.03% or 293,629 shares. Wafra owns 344,530 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.07% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein has invested 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oppenheimer And reported 0.28% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.07% or 20,235 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And holds 0% or 1,256 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.58% or 23.91 million shares. Bellecapital has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,200 shares. Haverford Trust stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garland Capital Management has invested 2.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mufg Americas Hldg holds 1.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 464,375 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 565,716 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited reported 128,600 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vestor Cap Ltd Company holds 38,907 shares. Smith Salley holds 1.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 102,496 shares. Crossvault Capital Lc stated it has 23,540 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Research & Management has 1.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 10,818 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.