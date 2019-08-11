Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Upped Its Holding; Ghost Tree Capital Boosted Its Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) as Stock Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 230,568 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 84,141 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 80,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts has 86,003 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 3,106 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 45,270 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 444,572 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management L P, a California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.04% or 11,044 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com invested in 0.29% or 258,877 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 62,371 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% or 25,443 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 3 were reported by Carroll Financial Associates. 2.21M are held by Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership. 41 were reported by Synovus Corp.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 119,979 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,244 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 69,453 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,397 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Hartford Management has 1.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,633 shares. Old Dominion Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 61,075 shares. Opus Group Ltd Company reported 0.23% stake. Wallace Management reported 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 152,115 are owned by Ipswich Co. Chatham Cap Gru invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peninsula Asset stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 403,841 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 182,471 shares. Sfmg Limited Co owns 33,855 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 19,563 shares.