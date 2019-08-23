Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Boosted Its Stake by $311,040 as Share Price Declined; Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Cut Position as Stock Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 89,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 812,760 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 84,141 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 80,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 35,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al owns 17,005 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 456 shares. Capital Int Investors invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The California-based Cap Invsts has invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The Texas-based Stephens Inv Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.67% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Fiduciary Tru Com owns 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,666 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 44,775 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 45,295 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 29,220 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jennison Associates Llc owns 447,338 shares. 2,200 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Stanley owns 15.93 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Lc invested in 1.50 million shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Inc Asset Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Moreover, Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,236 shares. 1.97M were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cambridge holds 168,168 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Com has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company has 41,650 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Swift Run has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fairview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 39,751 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 46,456 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust has 259,153 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.06% or 824,278 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,777 shares.